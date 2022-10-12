This Is UncomfortableSecret Money, Public InfluenceMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

People with energy to burn help fuel “dark money” ballot project
Oct 12, 2022

People with energy to burn help fuel "dark money" ballot project

It's the third installment of our series on dark money in Arizona politics. This time, we get a view from the volunteers. Also, a freight rail strike might be back on the table.

What it takes to get a "dark money" initiative on the ballot

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Oct 12, 2022
Arizona is one of 21 states where people can submit signatures and petition. But getting something on the ballot is no easy task.
From left, Becky Daggett, Kelly Gibbs and Diane McQueen are among the volunteers who collected hundreds of thousands of signatures to get Proposition 211, a financial disclosure proposal, on this year's ballot.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

