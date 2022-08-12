People remain confident enough to keep quitting jobs
People are still leaving jobs to find new ones at record level, and data shows that it's generally working out for them. Speaking of records, the demand for vinyl remains high, so we talk to someone at a record-pressing plant to get a sense of how the industry is adapting to new challenges.
