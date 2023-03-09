Million BazillionTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Pensions could be the latest retro comeback story
Mar 9, 2023

Pensions could be the latest retro comeback story

Pixabay
The mythical retirement scheme that's known as a pension — most of which went away in the last half-century — could be on its way back in, thanks to acute labor shortages in the economy. Chris Farrell, Marketplace's senior economics contributor, takes us through how competition might inspire employers to resurrect pensions. As we wait for the big jobs report that's due out tomorrow, we check in with Diane Swonk about what the markets are expecting. And, a look at consumer debt at a time when inflation and high spending are driving up borrowing all over the place. 

Segments From this episode

Ahead of the jobs report, what's the market expecting?

Diane Swonk, Chief Economist at KPMG, takes today's market temperature ahead of the Friday jobs report.
Inflation, high spending propels consumer debt up

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 9, 2023
Different types of consumer debt saw a substantial rise in January, according to the Federal Reserve.
Consumer debt, led by credit card spending, has been on the rise in the U.S. in the past few years.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Could companies be persuaded to bring back pensions?

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Erika Soderstrom
Mar 9, 2023
Why defined pension plans could make a comeback in a tight labor market.
Pension funds, which had long since fallen out of the mainstream, could offer some employers an edge in hiring, argues Chris Farrell.
Ridofranz via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

