Pensions could be the latest retro comeback story

The mythical retirement scheme that's known as a pension — most of which went away in the last half-century — could be on its way back in, thanks to acute labor shortages in the economy. Chris Farrell, Marketplace's senior economics contributor, takes us through how competition might inspire employers to resurrect pensions. As we wait for the big jobs report that's due out tomorrow, we check in with Diane Swonk about what the markets are expecting. And, a look at consumer debt at a time when inflation and high spending are driving up borrowing all over the place.
Segments From this episode
Ahead of the jobs report, what's the market expecting?
Diane Swonk, Chief Economist at KPMG, takes today's market temperature ahead of the Friday jobs report.
Inflation, high spending propels consumer debt up
Different types of consumer debt saw a substantial rise in January, according to the Federal Reserve.
Could companies be persuaded to bring back pensions?
Why defined pension plans could make a comeback in a tight labor market.
