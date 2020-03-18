Featured Now COVID-19Econ Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️United States of Work

Paying taxes, postponed
Mar 18, 2020

Crude oil at its lowest point in 17 years. A penalty-free, interest-free delay on paying taxes you owe to the federal government. Partial, rotating factory shutdowns for U.S. automakers. How homeless shelters are handling social distancing.

COVID-19

How does an extra 90 days to pay taxes help Americans?

by David Brancaccio Mar 18, 2020
A 90-day extension to pay taxes owed to the federal government will help people come up with a game plan.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
COVID-19

For those without homes, social distancing might not be possible

by Rebecca Ellis Mar 18, 2020
Homeless shelters in Portland, Oregon, are being asked to make sure people who are coughing sleep in beds six feet away from those who aren't.
Raven Drake has been living in a tent on the Western bank of I-5 in North Portland for the last few months. She’s recently set aside a second tent near hers for sick people to isolate themselves.
Jonathan Levinson
Music from the episode

Go It Alone Beck

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow