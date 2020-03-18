Mar 18, 2020
Paying taxes, postponed
Crude oil at its lowest point in 17 years. A penalty-free, interest-free delay on paying taxes you owe to the federal government. Partial, rotating factory shutdowns for U.S. automakers. How homeless shelters are handling social distancing.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
How does an extra 90 days to pay taxes help Americans?
A 90-day extension to pay taxes owed to the federal government will help people come up with a game plan.
For those without homes, social distancing might not be possible
Homeless shelters in Portland, Oregon, are being asked to make sure people who are coughing sleep in beds six feet away from those who aren't.
