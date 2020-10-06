Oct 6, 2020
Can a “pandemic baby bonus” boost Singapore’s birth rate?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Authorities are concerned people in Singapore are putting off parenthood due to financial stress. Layoffs in the U.K. are up significantly due to COVID-19. Video conferencing is driving fashion trends.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Cheers to our Investors!
Thank you for your generous support!