Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Can a “pandemic baby bonus” boost Singapore’s birth rate?
Oct 6, 2020

Can a “pandemic baby bonus” boost Singapore’s birth rate?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Authorities are concerned people in Singapore are putting off parenthood due to financial stress. Layoffs in the U.K. are up significantly due to COVID-19. Video conferencing is driving fashion trends.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Pandemic is giving the luxury watch market its moment
COVID-19
Pandemic is giving the luxury watch market its moment
With fewer coming attractions, more cinemas are closing
COVID-19
With fewer coming attractions, more cinemas are closing

Cheers to our Investors!

Thank you for your generous support!

You make a difference
The pandemic is pushing some older workers into retirement early
Workplace Culture
The pandemic is pushing some older workers into retirement early