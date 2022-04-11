Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Pakistan’s parliament voting on new PM after ousting Imran Khan
Apr 11, 2022

A vote to elect a new leader is underway in Pakistan's parliament. Imran Khan was ousted in a long-awaited no-confidence vote over the weekend. The BBC's Farhat Javed is watching that vote from the capital, Islamabad. Back in the U.S.: Twitter shares are down 4.3% ahead of the opening bell on Wall Street. That's after the social network's boss says despite earlier plans, Elon Musk will not join the company's board of directors. The BBC's James Clayton has more from San Francisco. And finally, Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has easily won a referendum on whether he should step down or complete his six-year term. The BBC's Will Grant travels to Chiapas state on the Guatemalan border to hear from his supporters and detractors.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

