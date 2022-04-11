Pakistan’s parliament voting on new PM after ousting Imran Khan

A vote to elect a new leader is underway in Pakistan's parliament. Imran Khan was ousted in a long-awaited no-confidence vote over the weekend. The BBC's Farhat Javed is watching that vote from the capital, Islamabad. Back in the U.S.: Twitter shares are down 4.3% ahead of the opening bell on Wall Street. That's after the social network's boss says despite earlier plans, Elon Musk will not join the company's board of directors. The BBC's James Clayton has more from San Francisco. And finally, Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has easily won a referendum on whether he should step down or complete his six-year term. The BBC's Will Grant travels to Chiapas state on the Guatemalan border to hear from his supporters and detractors.