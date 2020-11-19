Nov 19, 2020
A deeper look at 2020 election polling and what went wrong
The postmortem is underway for why polls tended to miss how close the presidential election would be. Plus, early data on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate shows it seems to work especially well for adults in their 60s and 70s.
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, reporting strong efficacy results for elderly, may be easier to make and distribute
Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd reports.
