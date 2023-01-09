Adventures in HousingHow We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

One underrated benefit of immigration? Higher innovation
Jan 9, 2023

One underrated benefit of immigration? Higher innovation

Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
Immigration has been found to have a litany of benefits for the host country, but one that's often underappreciated is the boost in innovation brought by new arrivals. We chat with Marketplace's Chris Farrell about a study that goes into the details. Also, a look at Brazil's economy amid a tenuous political situation. And, Chinese captain of industry Jack Ma is giving up control of Alibaba's financial affiliate Ant Group. 

Segments From this episode

Brazil's economy in flux

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Jack Ma will give up control of Ant Group

Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak reports.
Measuring immigrants' impact on innovation

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Ariana Rosas
Jan 9, 2023
Chris Farrell says that immigrants can benefit the US economy in hard-to-quantify ways, such as innovation.
Immigrants stand for the national anthem before becoming American citizens. Chris Farrell says that datasets often underestimate the positive impact immigrants have on the economy.
John Moore/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

