One underrated benefit of immigration? Higher innovation
Immigration has been found to have a litany of benefits for the host country, but one that's often underappreciated is the boost in innovation brought by new arrivals. We chat with Marketplace's Chris Farrell about a study that goes into the details. Also, a look at Brazil's economy amid a tenuous political situation. And, Chinese captain of industry Jack Ma is giving up control of Alibaba's financial affiliate Ant Group.
Brazil's economy in flux
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Jack Ma will give up control of Ant Group
Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak reports.
Measuring immigrants' impact on innovation
Chris Farrell says that immigrants can benefit the US economy in hard-to-quantify ways, such as innovation.
