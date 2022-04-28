Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

One of India’s richest men plans a bid for Walgreen Boots British drugstores
Apr 28, 2022

From the BBC World Service: The BBC understands that if Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, buys the drugstores, he plans to expand the U.K. brand into India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Plus, a Samsung smartwatch commercial faces criticism from women. And, the "urban miners" looking to profit from electronic waste.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

