One of India’s richest men plans a bid for Walgreen Boots British drugstores
From the BBC World Service: The BBC understands that if Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, buys the drugstores, he plans to expand the U.K. brand into India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Plus, a Samsung smartwatch commercial faces criticism from women. And, the "urban miners" looking to profit from electronic waste.
