One island’s spaceport saga illuminates FAA’s commercial spaceflight conundrum
Jul 26, 2021

Julia Coronado drops in to talk about the markets, and we also look into how appliances are becoming harder to acquire for new home builders.

Segments From this episode

The new economy of space

How should the FAA regulate commercial spaceflight?

by Emma Hurt
Jul 26, 2021
The industry's growth raises questions about how the FAA manages spaceports and their impact on surrounding communities.
Kevin Lang, vice president of the Little Cumberland homeowners association in Georgia, has been fighting a spaceport proposal that would involve launching rockets over members' homes.
Emma Hurt
What happens when a home builder can't find a microwave?

by Caroline Champlin
Jul 26, 2021
Until all the appliances are installed in a home, construction is not complete.
Limited supplies of basic home appliances, like microwaves, are delaying the completion of some new-build properties.
Stephen Brashear via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
