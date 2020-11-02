Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyBusiness of VotingFast-Track Vaccines

Why have oil prices reached a five-month low?
Nov 2, 2020

Lockdown uncertainty in Europe could further curb oil demand, worrying investors. The British prime minister cancels a speech to business leaders. Lessons in online voting from Estonia.

Segments From this episode

Business of Voting

Estonia proves trust is at the heart of online voting

by Victoria Craig
Nov 2, 2020
And, for the country's citizens, 99% of public services happen online. Voting was added to that list in 2005.
With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many Americans to vote early, the idea of casting ballots online has become an attractive possibility. The small European nation of Estonia has proved it's possible, but how feasible is it for the U.S.?
Raigo Pajula/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
