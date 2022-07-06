Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Oil prices are down, but when might you see the effects at the pump?
Jul 6, 2022

We check in with the latest movement on the oil markets with Fernando Valle, senior energy analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, after oil markets displayed some volatility earlier this week. Sticking with oil, we break down some of the dynamics behind why Iran and other countries have been forced to sell at lower prices. We also examine how long the spending trend of services over goods can hold up.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

Companies have another reason to let go of office space: a potential recession
Staffing shortages are contributing to a chaotic summer air travel season
Ocean acidification raises economic concerns for shellfish hatcheries
Judge rules in favor of drug distributors in opioid lawsuit
