Oil, oil and more oil
In Cuba, gas shortages leave the country leaning on private Russian firms who may give some short-term relief. Meanwhile, OPEC's efforts to drive up gas prices have been thwarted by higher-than-expected oil production in the U.S..
Segments From this episode
Why the U.S. is a spoiler for OPEC's plan to raise oil prices
OPEC is trying to cut production among its members in a bid to push up the price of oil, but it hasn't gone according to plan.
