This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Oil, oil and more oil
Jul 10, 2023

Oil, oil and more oil

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
In Cuba, gas shortages leave the country leaning on private Russian firms who may give some short-term relief. Meanwhile, OPEC's efforts to drive up gas prices have been thwarted by higher-than-expected oil production in the U.S..

Segments From this episode

Why the U.S. is a spoiler for OPEC's plan to raise oil prices

by Lily Jamali
Jul 10, 2023
OPEC is trying to cut production among its members in a bid to push up the price of oil, but it hasn't gone according to plan.
One reason oil prices are down is because production in the U.S. has been strong.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:31 AM PDT
8:39
3:11 AM PDT
10:53
7:45 AM PDT
1:50
Jul 7, 2023
29:08
Jul 7, 2023
27:57
Jul 6, 2023
36:23
May 30, 2023
19:06
Why are Federal Reserve regional banks listed on U.S. currency? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Why are Federal Reserve regional banks listed on U.S. currency? 
Minimum wage gets a mini increase in some states
Minimum wage gets a mini increase in some states
In Beijing, Yellen aims to get U.S.-China relations back on an even keel
In Beijing, Yellen aims to get U.S.-China relations back on an even keel
As extreme heat lingers, millions of U.S. households face a utility shutoff crisis
A Warmer World
As extreme heat lingers, millions of U.S. households face a utility shutoff crisis