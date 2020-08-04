Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Oil giant BP reports record $6.7 billion quarterly loss
Aug 4, 2020

Oil giant BP reports record $6.7 billion quarterly loss

The oil giant BP has reported a record quarterly loss of $6.7 billion. Plus, $3,500 fines for people breaching COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne, Australia. And, Ghana offers Americans of African ancestry the opportunity to move.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
