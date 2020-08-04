Aug 4, 2020
Oil giant BP reports record $6.7 billion quarterly loss
The oil giant BP has reported a record quarterly loss of $6.7 billion. Plus, $3,500 fines for people breaching COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne, Australia. And, Ghana offers Americans of African ancestry the opportunity to move.
