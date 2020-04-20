As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 20, 2020
Oil dives as Europe relaxes
Small stores, bookshops and garages start to reopen in Germany. Oil prices reach a 21-year low over growing storage and demand worries. South Africa Airways and Virgin Australia are close to collapse.
