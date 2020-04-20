COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Oil dives as Europe relaxes
Apr 20, 2020

Small stores, bookshops and garages start to reopen in Germany. Oil prices reach a 21-year low over growing storage and demand worries. South Africa Airways and Virgin Australia are close to collapse.

