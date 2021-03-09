Mar 9, 2021
Vaccine rollouts should help global economic growth beat expectations
While the OECD forecasts global economic growth of 5.6% in 2021, some developing countries are likely to lag behind. Plus, insolvency for U.K. specialist bank Greensill Capital raises regulatory questions over supply chain finance. And, the price of internet shutdowns in India.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director