OECD cuts growth forecast on Ukraine war

From the BBC World Service: The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has issued a new report, warning that the war in Ukraine will cause higher inflation and lower growth for the next year at least. Meanwhile, Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has been holding talks in Ankara with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, who says Turkey supports a United Nations plan to facilitate exports of Ukrainian grain by sea. And in Australia, state, territory and federal government ministers have met for crisis talks over the soaring cost of natural gas.