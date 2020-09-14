Sep 14, 2020
The video game tech company that’s no longer just playing around
Nvidia is buying Arm Holdings — a quietly ubiquitous tech company. Plus, TikTok, Oracle and President Donald Trump. And, the potential for global cooperation when it comes to distributing a future COVID-19 vaccine.
Nvidia set to acquire Arm for $40 billion
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Oracle's reported partnership with TikTok may be boosted by its CEO's relationship with the Trump team
"Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood reports.
The potential for global cooperation when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution
CNN host Fareed Zakaria says cooperation is the only way "to actually solve this problem."
