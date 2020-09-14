SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast Track Vaccines

The video game tech company that's no longer just playing around
Sep 14, 2020

The video game tech company that’s no longer just playing around

Nvidia is buying Arm Holdings — a quietly ubiquitous tech company. Plus, TikTok, Oracle and President Donald Trump. And, the potential for global cooperation when it comes to distributing a future COVID-19 vaccine.

Segments From this episode

Nvidia set to acquire Arm for $40 billion

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Oracle's reported partnership with TikTok may be boosted by its CEO's relationship with the Trump team

"Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood reports.
Fast Track Vaccines

The potential for global cooperation when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution

by David Brancaccio , Candace Manriquez Wrenn and Daniel Shin
Sep 14, 2020
CNN host Fareed Zakaria says cooperation is the only way "to actually solve this problem."
There's historical precedence for global cooperation to solve international crises, says CNN host Fareed Zakaria.
Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Cautioners Jimmy Eat World

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
