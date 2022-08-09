The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Numbers say more is less when it comes to U.S. productivity
Aug 9, 2022

We try to explain, with some help from Jeffrey Cleveland of Payden & Rygel. The U.S. is sending another $1 billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine. A variety of factors are weakening Russia's grip on the crypto mining industry.

Segments From this episode

Sanctions and strong ruble challenge Russia's crypto mining industry

by Levi Bridges
Aug 9, 2022
A cold climate and cheap energy have made Russia a destination for bitcoin mining. But new factors confront its cryptocurrency efforts.
The strength of the Russian ruble has made it costly to mine cryptocurrency there. Above, a bitcoin mining center in Kirishi, Russia.
Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

