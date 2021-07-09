Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Nothing brings people together like infrastructure
Jul 9, 2021

Both labor unions and business groups are uniting to push for the bipartisan infrastructure spending bill on the table in Washington. Plus, as the Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo, an update on the new no-spectator policy for the Summer Games. And, President Biden could sign an executive order as early as today intended to increase competition and cut down on aggressive pricing in the ocean shipping and freight rail industries.

Segments From this episode

AFL-CIO, U.S. Chamber of Commerce among the business and labor groups jointly backing infrastructure deal

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics will go on without spectators because of rise in COVID cases

The BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes has more.
Biden looks to curb the big business powers behind shipping and rail

by Caroline Champlin
Jul 9, 2021
An executive order could spur government regulators to address patterns of consolidation and high pricing.
A fully loaded cargo ship heads out to sea from New York Harbor on August 22, 2016 in New York City.
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Dynamite BTS

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month