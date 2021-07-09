Nothing brings people together like infrastructure
Both labor unions and business groups are uniting to push for the bipartisan infrastructure spending bill on the table in Washington. Plus, as the Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo, an update on the new no-spectator policy for the Summer Games. And, President Biden could sign an executive order as early as today intended to increase competition and cut down on aggressive pricing in the ocean shipping and freight rail industries.
Segments From this episode
AFL-CIO, U.S. Chamber of Commerce among the business and labor groups jointly backing infrastructure deal
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics will go on without spectators because of rise in COVID cases
The BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes has more.
Biden looks to curb the big business powers behind shipping and rail
An executive order could spur government regulators to address patterns of consolidation and high pricing.
