🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Not your father’s Republicans
Jul 31, 2023

Not your father’s Republicans

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
These Republicans have some unusual economic policy ideas. We'll discuss why discharging student debt during bankruptcy is one of them. Plus, coal is still a big deal globally and Yellow, a trucking company, is shutting down operations.

Segments From this episode

Some Republicans are exploring a new position on student loan debt

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jul 31, 2023
The proposal bucks the party's usual laissez-faire approach.
To have your student loan debt discharged by a judge, one must prove it’s causing them “undue hardship."
Eros Hoagland/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Why are China and India still burning so much coal?

by Henry Epp
Jul 31, 2023
A new report from the International Energy Agency shows global demand for coal reached a record level in 2022 — and it’s not likely to go down any time soon.
Countries like India and China rely on coal for two big reasons: It’s usually cheap and available, said Sanya Carley, a professor of energy policy at the University of Pennsylvania.
Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

