Not your father’s Republicans
These Republicans have some unusual economic policy ideas. We'll discuss why discharging student debt during bankruptcy is one of them. Plus, coal is still a big deal globally and Yellow, a trucking company, is shutting down operations.
Segments From this episode
Some Republicans are exploring a new position on student loan debt
The proposal bucks the party's usual laissez-faire approach.
Why are China and India still burning so much coal?
A new report from the International Energy Agency shows global demand for coal reached a record level in 2022 — and it’s not likely to go down any time soon.
