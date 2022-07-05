Norway strike hits already fragile energy market
From the BBC World Service: A strike of offshore workers in Norway is likely to cause a significant reduction in oil and gas destined for Europe. In neighboring Finland, a sand battery may hold the key to how we can use renewable energy when the weather doesn't cooperate. And as President Biden is considering lifting some tariffs on China, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds talks with the Chinese Vice Premier.
