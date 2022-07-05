Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

ABOUT SHOW
Norway strike hits already fragile energy market
Jul 5, 2022

From the BBC World Service: A strike of offshore workers in Norway is likely to cause a significant reduction in oil and gas destined for Europe. In neighboring Finland, a sand battery may hold the key to how we can use renewable energy when the weather doesn't cooperate. And as President Biden is considering lifting some tariffs on China, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds talks with the Chinese Vice Premier.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

