Why is trade tangled up in Northern Ireland?
Jan 12, 2021

Why is trade tangled up in Northern Ireland?

More paperwork to move goods into Northern Ireland after Brexit causes trade difficulties. Plus, Ford exits Brazil. And, India's top court halts the implementation of controversial farming legislation.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
