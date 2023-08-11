No money? No problem
Early entrepreneurs in the hip-hop scene found ways to make money outside of producing music. We'll talk to a few of them. Plus, food inflation and missing tax records.
Segments From this episode
Labor costs are a key ingredient in food inflation
And consumers of all income levels are adopting creative strategies to make their dollars stretch farther.
Hip-hop at 50: How did entrepreneurs in the genre get their start?
Hip-hop artists are some of today’s most prominent entrepreneurs. They have fashion lines, alcohol brands and endorsement deals. But, in the beginning, the genre’s musical talent had to find their own way to break into the industry.
