No money? No problem
Aug 11, 2023

No money? No problem

Early entrepreneurs in the hip-hop scene found ways to make money outside of producing music. We'll talk to a few of them. Plus, food inflation and missing tax records.

Segments From this episode

Labor costs are a key ingredient in food inflation

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 11, 2023
And consumers of all income levels are adopting creative strategies to make their dollars stretch farther.
Generally, only 15% of the price of something like peanut butter goes to the farmer who produced the raw ingredients, says Chris Barrett, aprofessor of agricultural and development economics at Cornell. More goes to the production and transporting of the final product.
Hip-hop at 50: How did entrepreneurs in the genre get their start?

by Trina Mannino
Aug 11, 2023
Hip-hop artists are some of today’s most prominent entrepreneurs. They have fashion lines, alcohol brands and endorsement deals. But, in the beginning, the genre’s musical talent had to find their own way to break into the industry.
Hip-hop’s 50th anniversary celebrations are happening all over its birthplace New York City, including the 2023 Hip Hop 50 Summit at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center in Queens.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

