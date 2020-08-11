Economy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Million BazillionMake Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Hong Kong media giant leaps 1,000% — who’s snapping up shares?
Aug 11, 2020

Hong Kong media giant leaps 1,000% — who's snapping up shares?

Shares of Hong Kong media firm Next Digital, owner of Apple Daily, rocketed more than 1,000% over two days. U.S. will require Hong Kong goods carry a "Made in China" designation. Black-owned businesses in the U.K. see surge in demand.

