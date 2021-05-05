Donate $5/month or more today to get almost ANY thank-you gift.
May 5, 2021
Something kind of like normal is coming to the New York metro area
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Restaurants, offices, retail stores, theaters, museums, barber shops, gyms and amusement parks can open at full capacity and without curfews on May 19. Plus, an update on vaccine passports and the likelihood they become necessary for international travel. And, pilots in India, where COVID cases are surging, are threatening to stop flying unless they get vaccines.
Segments From this episode
New York metro area, once the epicenter of the COVID pandemic, is set to be nearly fully open for business in two weeks
Marketplace's Kristin Schwab has more.
Countries want tourists back if they're vaccinated. That may lead to vaccine passports.
What counts as proof of immunization when there's no global database to tell a fake apart from the real thing?
Air India pilots transporting medical supplies are threatening to stop flying unless they get COVID vaccines
The BBC's Arunoday Mukharji reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Your favorites,
now $5/month!
Donate now to get almost any thank-you gift.