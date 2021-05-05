Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Something kind of like normal is coming to the New York metro area
May 5, 2021

Something kind of like normal is coming to the New York metro area

Restaurants, offices, retail stores, theaters, museums, barber shops, gyms and amusement parks can open at full capacity and without curfews on May 19. Plus, an update on vaccine passports and the likelihood they become necessary for international travel. And, pilots in India, where COVID cases are surging, are threatening to stop flying unless they get vaccines.

New York metro area, once the epicenter of the COVID pandemic, is set to be nearly fully open for business in two weeks

Marketplace's Kristin Schwab has more.
COVID-19

Countries want tourists back if they're vaccinated. That may lead to vaccine passports.

by Samantha Fields
May 5, 2021
What counts as proof of immunization when there's no global database to tell a fake apart from the real thing?
"The train’s left the station. It's happening," says Jen Kates, director of global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation. "So many countries have said they're doing this. It's just a matter of how to make it work," and how to make it as fair and equitable as possible.
Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images
Air India pilots transporting medical supplies are threatening to stop flying unless they get COVID vaccines

The BBC's Arunoday Mukharji reports.
Relight - Instrumental Hemai

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
