Monitoring the economy in real time
Apr 24, 2020

The New York Fed builds a new model to measure GDP growth with weekly data. One of the largest producers of shale oil in North Dakota is turning off the spigots for now. Airlines report quarterly losses.

COVID-19

Airlines can't recover until people start traveling like normal

by Jack Stewart
Apr 24, 2020
Delta's CEO said it could be three years before the company sees a sustainable recovery.
A Southwest Airlines flight takes off as United Airlines planes sit parked on a runway at Denver International Airport.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
