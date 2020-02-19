Feb 19, 2020
New rules for regulating Big Tech in Europe
The European Commission is expected to unveil new proposals for more oversight over tech giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon. How do perceptions of risk factor into the impact of events like the coronavirus outbreak?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow