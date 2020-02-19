Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

New rules for regulating Big Tech in Europe

Feb 19, 2020
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

New rules for regulating Big Tech in Europe
Feb 19, 2020

New rules for regulating Big Tech in Europe

The European Commission is expected to unveil new proposals for more oversight over tech giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon. How do perceptions of risk factor into the impact of events like the coronavirus outbreak?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow