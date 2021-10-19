Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
New exchange-traded fund tied to Bitcoin futures begins trading on Wall Street
Oct 19, 2021

New exchange-traded fund tied to Bitcoin futures begins trading on Wall Street

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: We check on how Netflix is doing as earnings reports season gets underway. Home builders are looking on the bright side despite the challenges facing the supply chain.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:22 AM PDT
7:26
3:00 AM PDT
8:25
7:43 AM PDT
1:50
5:33 PM PDT
17:19
4:02 PM PDT
27:56
Oct 14, 2021
42:47
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Hollywood avoids a strike
Marketplace Morning Report
Hollywood avoids a strike
Colorado mandates health insurance coverage for transgender care
Colorado mandates health insurance coverage for transgender care
Unemployed and unable to refinance
Unemployed and unable to refinance
Revisiting location-based pay in this era of remote work
The Big Return
Revisiting location-based pay in this era of remote work