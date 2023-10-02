Government ShutdownSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

New aid for Ukraine missing from shutdown deal
Oct 2, 2023

New aid for Ukraine missing from shutdown deal

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
What would it take to ensure Ukraine's security, both economically and defensively? We dig in.

Segments From this episode

New ways to think about Ukraine's war-torn economy

by David Brancaccio

How is it that Ukraine can thrive in the midst of long-term conflict? We a have a conversation with Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, who argues that it’s time for a rethink as it relates to the war in Ukraine.

California's $20 minimum wage for fast-food workers is actually a compromise

by Nova Safo
Oct 2, 2023
Despite one of the highest minimum wages in the country for fast-food workers, fast-food companies still clocked some wins.
California has enacted legislation that will bump fast-food workers’ pay to a minimum of $20 an hour starting next year.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

