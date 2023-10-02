New aid for Ukraine missing from shutdown deal
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
What would it take to ensure Ukraine's security, both economically and defensively? We dig in.
Segments From this episode
New ways to think about Ukraine's war-torn economy
How is it that Ukraine can thrive in the midst of long-term conflict? We a have a conversation with Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, who argues that it’s time for a rethink as it relates to the war in Ukraine.
California's $20 minimum wage for fast-food workers is actually a compromise
Despite one of the highest minimum wages in the country for fast-food workers, fast-food companies still clocked some wins.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC