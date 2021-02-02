I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Myanmar faces a battle for democracy and an economy that hangs in the balance
Feb 2, 2021

Myanmar faces a battle for democracy and an economy that hangs in the balance

The international response to a military coup could have long-term economic implications for Myanmar. Plus, is the rail link between London and cities in Europe running out of steam?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
