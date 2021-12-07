Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
All NEW Investors: Your gift matched $ for $ this week! GIVE NOW
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Moving goods has gotten very expensive
Dec 7, 2021

Moving goods has gotten very expensive

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: Susan Schmidt of Aviva Investors discusses the markets' reaction to omicron as well as China's support of the economy, with tech stocks also looking solid. Stephan Richter, editor and publisher of The Globalist, talks about the host of economic challenges that await Germany's new chancellor.

Segments From this episode

New report says the cost of transporting goods has skyrocketed

by Amanda Peacher
Dec 7, 2021
Inefficiencies are driving up demand and costs.
Container ships outside the Port of Long Beach in California.
David McNew/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What kind of economy will Germany's new leader inherit?

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Rose Conlon
Dec 7, 2021
As Angela Merkel’s term ends, Germany struggles with lagging COVID vaccinations, an energy transition and an undigitized economy.
Olaf Scholz is set to replace Angela Merkel as Germany's chancellor this week.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:21 AM PST
8:02
2:37 AM PST
7:19
7:45 AM PST
1:50
Dec 6, 2021
16:09
Dec 6, 2021
28:17
Dec 2, 2021
38:11
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Washington aims to monitor all-cash deals to crack down on money laundering
Washington aims to monitor all-cash deals to crack down on money laundering
New report says the cost of transporting goods has skyrocketed
New report says the cost of transporting goods has skyrocketed
The restaurant industry preps for a winter with omicron
COVID-19
The restaurant industry preps for a winter with omicron
Could home equity lines of credit come back in 2022?
Could home equity lines of credit come back in 2022?