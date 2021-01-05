UnworkableCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

All aboard: the first women hired to drive Moscow’s Metro in 40 years
Jan 5, 2021

Women can also drive trucks or captain boats after controversial rules banning them from certain jobs were lifted. Plus, several Chinese telecom companies now won’t be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
