More rounds to go in the fight against inflation
We follow up with more on what's next for the Fed after it raised interest rates again. Lawmakers are zeroing in on crypto regulation following the collapse of FTX. Could free transit in D.C. become reality?
Segments From this episode
D.C. could become the largest U.S. city to experiment with free transit
A city council measure would make it free to ride the bus within the capital's city limits. Proponents say the plan, estimated to cost $42 million annually, would boost ridership and equity.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer