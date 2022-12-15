How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

More rounds to go in the fight against inflation
Dec 15, 2022

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
We follow up with more on what's next for the Fed after it raised interest rates again. Lawmakers are zeroing in on crypto regulation following the collapse of FTX. Could free transit in D.C. become reality?

D.C. could become the largest U.S. city to experiment with free transit

by Savannah Maher
Dec 15, 2022
A city council measure would make it free to ride the bus within the capital's city limits. Proponents say the plan, estimated to cost $42 million annually, would boost ridership and equity.
If the measure passes, D.C. will join cities like Albuquerque, Kansas City and Boston that have experimented with zero-fare transit during the pandemic.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

What's a "carbon border adjustment mechanism," and what does it mean for U.S. exports?
With overuse of antibiotics, superbugs continue to evolve
The Fed is easing up on interest rate hikes. Here's how that could affect the economy.
The U.S. is nearly doubling the number of seasonal worker H-2B visas it offers
