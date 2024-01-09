Golden PromisesBytes: Week in ReviewMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

“More people are carrying more debt for longer”
Jan 9, 2024

“More people are carrying more debt for longer”

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
We'll parse through some of the latest data on consumer debt and hear who's getting hit the hardest.

Segments From this episode

A markets lookahead

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Investors are looking ahead to Thursday, when we’ll get the December consumer price index. We’ll discuss what we could expect with Karen Petrou, co-founder and managing partner at Federal Financial Analytics.

Latest figures show rising consumer debt

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 9, 2024
Debt levels are rising and interest rates remain high. Delinquencies are also on the rise.
Credit card interest rates are the highest they’ve ever been.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Why "Murder on the Dancefloor" is killin' it

The movie “Saltburn” went home empty-handed at this weekend’s Golden Globes. The film has been notable for another reason though: It featured the song “Murder on the Dancefloor” by British pop singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, which is now charting among the U.K.’s top 10 singles for the first time in more than 20 years. The BBC’s Will Chalk reports.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

