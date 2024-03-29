More money doesn’t always mean more votes
The latest on campaign fundraising
President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign says it hauled in more than $25 million at a New York City fundraiser last night, where Biden appeared alongside former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump is experiencing mounting legal fees.
Inflation is getting better, but is it good enough?
Back in January, we saw a kind of mini-surge in inflation that made a lot of economists do a double take. Well, February has offered some reassurance, according to the personal consumption expenditures price index. Let’s discuss with Christopher Lowe, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York.
A Palestinian exodus from the West Bank
A growing number of Palestinian Christians are leaving the occupied West Bank, because they’re struggling to make ends meet. Since Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7, and the start of the war in Gaza, Israel has revoked work permits for 150,000 Palestinians in the West Bank. A drop in tourism has also hit local communities, as the BBC’s Sara Monetta reports.