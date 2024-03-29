Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

A closely watched inflation index rises
Mar 29, 2024

A closely watched inflation index rises

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Core PCE rises 0.3% in February; wholesale and retail inventories grow; the U.S. trade deficit expands; feds send first emergency funds for Baltimore bridge.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
