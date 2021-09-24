How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Monoclonal antibody treatments help with COVID-19, but not without a cost
Sep 24, 2021

Monoclonal antibody treatments help with COVID-19, but not without a cost

Also today: In China, property giant Evergrande is about $300 billion in debt, and the deadline to address that debt has come and gone. Is it possible that a bailout could be in the works? There's been plenty of regulation in store for food delivery apps focused on worker protections, but there are questions about how the app companies might change under this climate. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

