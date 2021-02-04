I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Could mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines speed up economic recovery?
Feb 4, 2021

A vaccine-mixing strategy has been deployed with positive results before. Scientists in the U.K. hope to have initial trial results this summer. And, Australian winemakers effectively locked out of the Chinese market pivot to British consumers.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
