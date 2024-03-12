Election 2024A Warmer WorldBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Millennials will be worse off than their parents, right? Maybe not.
Mar 12, 2024

Millennials will be worse off than their parents, right? Maybe not.

Kar-Tr/Getty Images
We'll consider some economic findings that reframe the idea that millennials will be worse off than the generation before them.

Segments From this episode

Some upbeat economic news for millennials

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Alex Schroeder
Mar 12, 2024
New research casts doubt on the widespread belief that the generation of Americans will be worse off than their parents.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

