Microsoft president warns Russian cyberspace attacks could escalate
Oct 7, 2022

Microsoft president warns Russian cyberspace attacks could escalate

From the BBC World Service: While cyberspace defenses held up well in the days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Microsoft president Brad Smith told the BBC that attacks on internet infrastructure could increase as Moscow suffers setbacks in the war. Plus, Italy introduces new limits and times for gas heating. And, could a search engine from a former Googler's start-up really rival the world search champion?

