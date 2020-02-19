Feb 19, 2020
The last king of junk bonds
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Chinese residents forgoing travel helps contain the spread of coronavirus. Black homeownership ticks up slightly, but it's still way lower than it should be. A primer on Michael Milken, the former "junk bond king" whom Trump just pardoned.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow