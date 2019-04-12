DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Meet Africa's answer to Amazon

April 12, 2019

From the BBC World Service... Africa's largest e-commerce operator Jumia will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange. We introduce you to Africa's Amazon. Then, we hear from the World Bank's new president David Malpass. And do you think you're an above-average driver? Perhaps you're a little less confident about making a billion dollars? A team of social scientists published a study on the topic and discovered what they call "illusory inferiority and illusory superiority" is widespread. Today's show is sponsored by Panopto and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.