McDonald’s to buy back its Israeli restaurants
Apr 5, 2024

McDonald’s to buy back its Israeli restaurants

Above, a McDonald's near the Israeli resort town of Ein Bokek. Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: McDonald's is buying back all its stores in Israel following criticism over providing free meals to Israeli soldiers.

