May 1 is a big day for people with federal student debt … or is it?
Mar 16, 2022

The moratorium on federal student debt is scheduled to end on May 1, concerning many people who had benefited from the financial reprieve. However, because of repeated extensions to the moratorium, there's also uncertainty as to whether or not its expiration will actually happen on May 1. President Biden is expected to unveil an additional $800 million in aid for Ukraine after the Ukrainian president addresses Congress this morning. The BBC reports that Lithuania is ready to cut its ties to Russian oil and gas imports.

Pressure mounts on Biden to use Defense Production Act, but it's not a "magic wand"
Shanghai is under COVID-19 restrictions after omicron surge
Craft brewers scramble to find aluminum cans
In East London, a chef's kitchen becomes her post for the Ukraine-Russia conflict