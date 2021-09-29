Mastercard wants a piece of the “buy now, pay later” pie
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Susan Schmidt joins us to discuss the possible effects of the news coming out of Washington on the markets. We then talk about how businesses have "pivoted" to the world of online during the pandemic, and how some entrepreneurs have used that as a chance to innovate.
Segments From this episode
Mastercard gets in on the "buy now, pay later" trend
But don't credit cards already work this way? Not quite.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director