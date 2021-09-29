How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Mastercard wants a piece of the “buy now, pay later” pie
Sep 29, 2021

Mastercard wants a piece of the “buy now, pay later” pie

Also today: Susan Schmidt joins us to discuss the possible effects of the news coming out of Washington on the markets. We then talk about how businesses have "pivoted" to the world of online during the pandemic, and how some entrepreneurs have used that as a chance to innovate. 

Mastercard gets in on the "buy now, pay later" trend

by Caroline Champlin
Sep 29, 2021
But don't credit cards already work this way? Not quite.
Major credit card companies could be getting into the buy now, pay later space.
DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images
