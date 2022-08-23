Markets want to believe we’ve hit peak inflation. The Fed might not be so sure.

Markets saw their worst day yesterday since June with traders worried about potentially more interest rate increases to come from the Federal Reserve. We'll get a better idea of where the Fed is at when Chair Jerome Powell speaks Friday at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Today, we spoke with Stifel chief economist Lindsey Piegza about what might be next in the Fed's fight against inflation. Plus, the average minimum salary someone is willing to accept for a new job has risen since last year. We get the latest snapshot of the labor market. And, the demand for help from local abortion funds has risen as some states move to restrict or ban abortion.