Markets want to believe we’ve hit peak inflation. The Fed might not be so sure.
Aug 23, 2022

Markets want to believe we’ve hit peak inflation. The Fed might not be so sure.

Markets saw their worst day yesterday since June with traders worried about potentially more interest rate increases to come from the Federal Reserve. We'll get a better idea of where the Fed is at when Chair Jerome Powell speaks Friday at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Today, we spoke with Stifel chief economist Lindsey Piegza about what might be next in the Fed's fight against inflation. Plus, the average minimum salary someone is willing to accept for a new job has risen since last year. We get the latest snapshot of the labor market. And, the demand for help from local abortion funds has risen as some states move to restrict or ban abortion.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Controversy follows changes to federal debt relief program for farmers of color
Black, Hispanic and poorer families pay the price for being "unbanked"
Reshoring high-tech jobs accelerates as supply chain woes continue
Ukrainians in the U.S. have found new ways to send money to loved ones back home
