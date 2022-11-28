Markets react to ongoing protests in China
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Stock markets in Shanghai, Hong Kong and other places in Asia have fallen as anti-government protests spread across China. Ukraine's use of Turkish-made drones has made the world take notice. The BBC sits down with the brothers who run drone manufacturing at their Istanbul offices.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer