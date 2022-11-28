How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Markets react to ongoing protests in China
Nov 28, 2022

Markets react to ongoing protests in China

From the BBC World Service: Stock markets in Shanghai, Hong Kong and other places in Asia have fallen as anti-government protests spread across China. Ukraine's use of Turkish-made drones has made the world take notice. The BBC sits down with the brothers who run drone manufacturing at their Istanbul offices.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

