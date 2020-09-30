Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Markets jittery after U.S. presidential debate
Sep 30, 2020

Global markets struggle for direction after a fiery first debate. Will Africa be left behind if a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available? Venezuela highlights the huge impact of U.S. sanctions on its foreign currency earnings.

Fast-Track Vaccines

Financing is at the heart of ensuring Africa isn't "left behind" in the COVID-19 vaccine race

by Victoria Craig
Sep 30, 2020
Most African countries have joined the cooperative effort for global distribution of a future vaccine, but there are still financial and logistical questions.
A general view during South Africa's first human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against COVID-19.
Felix Dlangamandla/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
