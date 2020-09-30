Sep 30, 2020
Markets jittery after U.S. presidential debate
Global markets struggle for direction after a fiery first debate. Will Africa be left behind if a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available? Venezuela highlights the huge impact of U.S. sanctions on its foreign currency earnings.
Financing is at the heart of ensuring Africa isn't "left behind" in the COVID-19 vaccine race
Most African countries have joined the cooperative effort for global distribution of a future vaccine, but there are still financial and logistical questions.
