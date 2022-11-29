How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Markets react positively as China vows to boost vaccination rate
Nov 29, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Beijing vowed today to boost the COVID vaccination rate for people 80 and older. Brazil's president-elect has presented a new budget to Congress, which circumvents the nation's strict budget ceiling rules. And this year marks the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Guggenheim Museum in the city of Bilbao, in northern Spain. Perhaps its biggest legacy is a phenomenon now known as the “Guggenheim effect” - when a single iconic building helps to drive urban regeneration.

